RM1,000 compounds for MCO defiers beginning today – Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will begin issuing RM1,000 compound notices to those who defy the Movement Control Order (MCO) from today, says Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said once issued, the compound notice would have to be settled at any Health Ministry office within two weeks.

According to Acryl Sani, the police had issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for the matter, while compound forms had been distributed to all state police contingents.

“Those who disobey the MCO will be brought to the police station before being handed a compound notice, and if they refuse to pay the compound amount, they may request for trial,” he said during a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

He also reminded the people to obey the MCO and stay at home.

“RM1,000 is not a small amount, so please do not take this lightly, and help us break the Covid-19 chain of infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani said the police would also inspect lorries and those delivering food at all roadblocks to foil attempts of smuggling prohibited items such as cigarettes.

“During the MCO, the crime index across the country has gone down 67 per cent, from 350 cases a day to 116 cases,” he said.

In another development, he said 66 members of the police force had tested positive for Covid-19 so far, while another 1,225 individuals comprising police officers and their family members, were undergoing self-quarantine at home. – Bernama