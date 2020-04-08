RM22.66 mln collected for Covid-19 fund as of yesterday – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 Fund has collected RM22.66 million in cash donations as of yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said of the total, RM5.68 million had been channelled to the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) for the first phase of the purchase of daily necessities to the affected people, especially those in the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas.

“For the second phase, RM9.06 million will be allocated and channelled to the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and the YKN to improve the distribution of aid,” he said in his daily press conference here today.

In addition to the official Covid-19 Fund launched by the government, Ismail Sabri said there were also other funds created by the initiative of Malaysians to help the needy.

He said the government had suggested that each fund be registered with the Ministry of Finance to enable donors to be given tax exemption incentives.

“Many Malaysians are concerned about those in need and they donated face masks, PPEs (personal protective equipment) and more…so, many funds have been created.

“We hope they will register with the Ministry of Finance so that they could enjoy tax exemptions,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also expressed gratitude and appreciation to the people who created these funds. – Bernama