Sabah starts imposing 5% tax on petroleum products

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has already begun implementing the five percent sales tax on petroleum products in Sabah.

Disclosing this yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government had started implementing this last month.

When asked what prompted the State Government to do so, Shafie explained he had already discussed the matter with the then prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed while talking about the rights of Sabah and the rights to her resources.

However, he said that Tun Dr Mahathir had at that time asked him to wait and hang on for a while.

He said that the decision would have an impact on Petronas.

“But at this point of time, with all this Covid-19 virus we are facing, we need more funds,” he told reporters present at the police roadblock near the Kapayan traffic lights here.

He said that the State government had contacted some of the oil companies concerning the five percent tax and that the response from them had been positive.

“So long as we have laid out our plans, spelt it out early, they are okay,” he said.

He added that the oil companies did not want short-term measures as they wanted to have proper planning.

When asked if the oil companies had begun paying the tax, he answered, “I hope so.”