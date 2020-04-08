Sarawak police chief Aidi Ismail tests positive for Covid-19, receiving treatment at SGH

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been warded at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment since last night.

According to Malaysiakini, Aidi went to SGH yesterday afternoon after developing a sore throat.

He was later informed by the hospital that he had tested positive last night and needed to be warded for treatment.

“After being informed by the hospital, I went to HUS last night and have since been admitted into a ward,” Aidi told Malaysiakini.

It was also revealed that his wife and other police personnel in close contact with him at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters will also take the necessary precautionary steps.

They have also undergone the Covid-19 tests to check their health status.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar said that he had undergone self-quarantine at home much earlier.

“I was in two meetings previously where persons who attended the meetings had tested positive. My test results came out negative yesterday and I expect to be released from home quarantine tomorrow,” said Dev.

He also said he will be filling in for Aidi until the latter is discharged from hospital.

Dev also enthused that it would be business as usual for the police.