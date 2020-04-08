Saudi govt yet to issue any statement on this year’s haj – Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: There has yet to be any official statement issued by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Haj and Umrah pertaining to this year’s haj pilgrimage following the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matter was conveyed to him during his meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan, yesterday.

As a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, Saudi Arabia has decided to stop all international flights and block entry and exit movements to several cities, including Makkah and Madinah.

In February, Saudi Arabia also suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage over fears of the new coronavirus spreading to the two holy cities.

“In this regard, I have convened a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia on April 7 and based on his explanation, there is no official statement issued by the kingdom’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah pertaining to the alleged cancellation of the haj his year,” he said in a statement here today.

As such, Dr Zulkifli also advised all Muslims not to spread rumours or fake news about the issue.

“Let us pray that Allah will remove the Covid-19 pandemic and protect the two holy cities against unforeseen circumstances. May our prayers be answered and this year’s haj can be performed. Aamiin,” he added. – Bernama