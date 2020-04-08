Scammers fleece dentist of RM22,250 through online transactions

SIBU: A 64-year-old dentist lost RM22,250 after he gave scammers Transaction Authorisation Codes (TACs) used in online banking on Monday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the victim received a call from someone claiming to be from Telekom Pahang, who informed him that his fixed line number had been used for illegal gambling.

The call was later transferred to another man who called himself ‘ASP Andrew’, who then offered to help the victim to lodge a police report online, he said.

“The suspect informed the victim that he was involved in illegal gambling.

“The victim then provided his identification number and banking details to the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said that the suspect also informed the victim that there was a bank account registered under his name in Kuantan, Pahang before transferring the call to an ‘ACP Normilla’.

He said that the victim was asked by ‘ACP Normilla’ to provide the TACs sent to his handphone number for online banking, which he followed.

“When he checked, he saw that the money in one of his bank accounts have been transferred to another account in three transactions.

“He then realised that he had been scammed and lodged a police report on Tuesday,” Stanley said.