Six-month moratorium for AKPK customers under debt management programme

KUCHING: The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) is offering a moratorium on payments for six months – from April to September to its customers under the debt management programme (DMP).

In a statement, the agency said the move is in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) announcement to allow an automatic six-month moratorium (deferment) of all loan/financing repayments – including car loans (hire purchase agreements).

AKPK said the deferment in payment is automatic and does not require any application.

However, the wholly-owned subsidiary of BNM encouraged its customers to make payments as normal if they wish to do so.

Any DMP payments received will be channelled to the relevant financial institutions.

AKPK provides financial education, credit counselling and debt restructuring services to individuals.

The statement also said those with further enquiries can refer to the Frequently Asked Questions section on AKPK’s website.