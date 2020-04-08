Stigmatising PUI does not help war against Covid-19, Bandar Kuching MP pleads

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has urged Sarawakians not to stigmatise or spread rumors about persons-under-investigation (PUIs) for Covid-19 as this may discourage many from seeking treatment or undergoing health screenings.

Speaking as a former Covid-19 positive patient who was admitted at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here, he told The Borneo Post that many people had reached out to him as they did not know how to deal with being a PUI.

“In my view this (stigmatising) does not help, it will make things worse. I want to encourage them (patient) not to be disheartened and feel rejected because of this. It is not their fault as nobody wants to be infected and infect others,” he said when contacted.

Yii tested positive for Covid-19 on March 15 and was admitted immediately to SGH until he was discharged on March 23 after he was cleared of the disease, but was instructed to undergo home-quarantine until April 2. He was subsequently tested negative again on April 5 and free of the disease.

Yii revealed that just yesterday he was contacted by a woman who was emotionally affected by her ordeal.

He said the woman had tested positive for the virus recently, but was blamed by her colleagues for spreading the virus to them as some of them had to undergo quarantine.

“She was asymptomatic and did not know that she got it. She went for testing because she had realised she had close contact with a person who tested positive. Because she went for testing which later found her to be positive, she got the blame (of spreading the disease).

“What message are the people sending here? Are we going to ostracise them and accuse them? They are already taking the responsibility to be tested,” said Yii.

“This is not the time to throw blame or spread rumors. We are all concerned. It affects everybody and anybody regardless of their racial background and religion. Try putting yourself into the patients’ shoes and ask yourself how you want to be treated,” he said.

Yii said it would be better to give emotional support to those affected by the virus, so that they can continue on fighting and become better again to restore the state and the nation which are being affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Keep on going and keep fighting, and when we recover, together we will play our part to restore the state and nation,” he said.