Ta Ann, Naim groups donate RM3.5 million to state disaster fund

KUCHING: Ta Ann Group and Naim Group has contributed RM3.5 million to the Sarawak State Disaster Relief Fund (SRFP) in support of the state government’s efforts to curb Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement, the contribution was handed over to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah by Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi who is the chairman of both groups in a simple ceremony.

Also present was Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Abdul Hamed said the contribution was made not only in the spirit of corporate responsibility, but also a sense of humanitarian solidarity in the face of the unprecedented crisis which has triggered a disastrous chain reaction both domestically and globally.

“Covid-19 has greatly affected us all. The property and export market have been badly hit. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are contributing our part to support the state government as well as our local community in spite of the challenging business environment,” he said.

He thanked the state government for taking a multi-pronged approach in the fight against this pandemic.

“In particular, we salute and owe a debt of gratitude to the healthcare professionals and frontliners who are our unsung heroes risking their lives helping those in need.

“Through the concerted efforts of all involved, I’m confident that we will come out of this even stronger,” he added.

Apart from contributing to the relief fund, Ta Ann and Naim had also contributed to various quarters involved in the fight against Covid-19 such as donations of medical supplies and equipment to hospitals.