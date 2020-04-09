23-year-old latest Covid-19 fatality in Sarawak, death toll at 13

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded another death due to Covid-19 today, bringing the death toll to 13 so far in the state.

“The latest patient died from the virus is a 23-year-old female student at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak who hailed from Kota Samarahan,” said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a press statement today.

The SDMC secretariat said the deceased suffered from breathing difficulties on March 30 and was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital intensive care unit on the same day.

She passed away at 9.42am today.

Both parents of the deceased were also tested positive for Covid-19, the SDMC secretariat added.

The SDMC secretariat also informed that six new Covid-19 positive cases were detected today, bringing the total number of patients who was tested positive of the virus in the state to 312 since March 13.

It said that out of these new cases, five patients are currently receiving treatments at Sarawak General Hospital while one was admitted to Bintulu Hospital.

Meanwhile, the state recorded a total of 141 new cases of person-under-investigation (PUI) today, bringing total PUI cases to date to 2,005 cases.

From the total PUI cases, 1,548 have been tested negative while another 145 samples still pending laboratory results.

SDMC said Kuching registered 100 new PUI cases, Samarahan (12), Miri (10), Saratok (5), Bintulu (5), Bau (3), Serian (2), Simunjan (1), Sri Aman (1), Betong (1) and Mukah (1).

It also said a total of 1,976 personnel from various agencies, including Ministry of Health, Royal Malaysia Police, and Civil Defence Force, had participated in ‘Operation Nyahcemar’, a sanisation operation, at locations classified as red and orange zones for Covid-19.

The locations identified for the operation have expanded to 86 places from 51 previously, with 35 places located in Kuching, Miri (19), Sarikei (11), Samarahan (8), Limbang (6), Betong (3), Sibu (3) and Bintulu (1).

It added that with cooperation between Ministry of Housing and Local Government and Housing Development Corporation, ‘Operation Nyahcemar’ had also taken place at People Housing Project (PPR), namely at PPR Batu Gong, 13 Mile, Siburan, encompassing 500 units or 11 blocks from April 6 and 7 and PPR Sri Wangi, Kuching with 200 units or 10 blocks on April 18.

On the quarantine of Sarawakians who had just returned to the state today, SDMC said 52 Sarawakians had been transported to the designated quarantine centres and they were classified as person-under-surveillance (PUS). This bring total PUS number to 368.