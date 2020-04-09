27 arrested in last 24 hours in S’wak for defying MCO, 7 issued with compound notices

KUCHING: Seven individuals here were issued compound notices when they were caught for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am on April 8 and 8am today, said Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar.

Dev Kumar said all of them are now required to pay the RM1,000 compound at the Health Ministry office within two weeks or request for trial.

He also said between the same 24 hour period, a total of 27 suspects were arrested for the same offence.

“Thirteen arrests were made in Miri, followed by 12 arrests in Kuching and one each in Kota Samarahan and Lundu,” he added.

Dev Kumar said 19 of the suspects have also been charged in court.

He added that 12 of the accused have pleaded guilty, while four pleaded not guilty to the charge under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

Four of the accused were sent to jail, five were fined, seven were served with a compound and three are still awaiting their probation report.

“Warrant of arrests have also been issued against three suspects who have failed to appear in court for the charges,” said Dev Kumar.

Since the start of the MCO on March 18, the Sarawak police have arrested a total of 512 suspects, 402 of which has been charged in court.