Bandar Kuching MP recounts anxiety, isolation and surviving Covid-19

KUCHING: When he was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 16 and isolated for several weeks, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said his immediate concern was whether he had infected people around him.

Although he was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and later at the Youth and Sports Complex, he said he was deeply concerned with how people would react to the news, particularly his constituents and those who had close contact with him.

“At first I felt overwhelmingly concerned, not so much for myself but mainly for the public who have had close contact with me, how will they react to the news that I am positive to Covid-19 due to the nature of my job where I meet a lot of people.

“I hoped there was no panic among them,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Recalling the moment when he found out that Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 14, he said he recalled attending a meeting with Wong in Kuala Lumpur on March 2.

Yii said he then wasted no time and canceled all of his appointments and meetings for fear that he might be a carrier and spread the disease to others.

At the same time, he contacted the Health Department, who advised him to go to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) to be isolated together with his wife and tested for the disease on March 15.

His concerns grew when on March 16 he received a call from the SGH that he was positive of the virus. Fortunately, he said, his wife’s test returned negative and was instructed to undergo home-quarantine for 14 days.

“When I was admitted to the SGH on the evening of March 15, the medical officer explained to me what their management has planned for me. I was to be isolated for 14 days and not allowed to mix with other patients there.

“Even the nurses and doctors coming to my isolation room twice a day have to wear full hazmat suits to do my blood pressure test, peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO2) level, and take my blood samples.

“I was also X-rayed on my chest once to check for signs of pneumonia which is the main complications from Covid-19,” he said.

Throughout his isolation period, he said the thing he missed the most was tangible human interaction.

He said he missed his family and going down to the ground meeting his constituents and solving their problems.

The only saving grace he had, alone in his isolation ward, was his phone which he used to contact the outside world.

He said he was also concerned because this was the first time he was hospitalised and to add to that, he had to be isolated.

“I did not know what to expect,” he said.

Each day, samples were taken from him, but he had no signs or symptoms of Covid-19, Yii added.

Because of that, on the fourth day after he was admitted to the SGH, he was told by a doctor that he would be transferred to a quarantine centre at the Youth and Sports Complex for further isolation because his isolation ward at SGH is needed by other Covid-19 patients.

At the quarantine centre, he was told that he had been scheduled to take two more tests in the span of 24 hours.

“When my test finally showed that I am clear of the virus, on March 23 I was discharged, but I was instructed to undergo home-quarantine until April 2, where I was to be tested again for the last time.

“On Sunday (April 5) I was informed that the final test returned negative, so I’m considered to be immune to the virus,” he said.

Yii said he was told by the doctors that he is the first Sarawakian to recover from the disease.

He said he was often asked if he was very worried for his life throughout his isolation period, but nothing would compare to those who suffer more than him.

“A lot of people think I was very worried, but I was asymptomatic. But imagine the patients who are critically ill and needing ventilator support for breathing.

“Also because it is a very infectious disease, patients can’t get close to our family members and get support physically even in their dying moments. So it is a very difficult period for them,” said Yii.

As of yesterday, Sarawak recorded 18 new positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 306 cases since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths remain at 12 since April 5.

Meanwhile, 67 new persons under investigation (PUI) cases were recorded yesterday and making the cumulative total at 1,864, 1,503 have been tested negative for the virus.