Class F and E contractors in Limbang claim not paid for work done on housing programme

KUCHING: Class F and E contractors in Limbang are very disappointed that they are shouldering financial burden over unpaid claims for work done on a housing programme for the hardcore poor.

Deputy chairman of Limbang District Contractors Association Ali Adap urged the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to design special package specifically to settle all overdue payment claims of Class F and E contractors for the works done.

“It seems the government through the Ministry of Rural Development and the implementing agencies have either intentionally ignored or overlooked our plight,” Ali said in a press statement received yesterday.

He said the problem had been raised by the contractors over and over again in the past year or so, at every meeting between the government agencies namely district office, Resident’s office and Felcra Berhad.

“All are quiet on the payment to the contractors involved.

“If any contractor didn’t complete the job according to the contract they will black list the contractor,” he lamented.

There are 147 contractors in Limbang District registered with the association as of 2019.

Many of them were not given a project in the past two years, he added.

“I thus urge the PN goverment to look into the welfare of these small time contractors.

“The least that can be done is to settle their outstanding claims.

“I would like to ask whether officers in the Ministry of Rural Development, Felcra, Dewan Usahawan Bumiputra Sarawak (DUBS) or even district and Resident’s offices whether they had brought up the matter in their discussions during the preparation on Covid-19 BPN and SME’s,” Ali said when referring to the recently announced economic stimulus packages by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin.

The amount of unpaid claims were small as compared with the economic stimulus packages to cushion the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

“So how could the government not include our claims and clear all payments? There appears to be negligence on the part of the implementing agency, Felcra, for not making sure that the government settle the unpaid claims on time and for not following through,” he said.

The sufferings encountered by all class F and E contractors should not be ignored, he added.

“We have to pay the hardware suppliers, wages for the workers, while some may have resorted to getting personal loans to undertake the projects.” The opportunities to be awarded with contract works were also limited as there were many Class F and E contractors, he added.

Ali thanked Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Marudi chairman Datuk Sylvester Entri for bringing up the matter on Tuesday.