Delivery of food has begun in four Kuching areas — Fatimah

KUCHING: The Divisional/District Disaster Committee (DDC) of Kuching has started delivery of food to the areas of Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa and Batu Lintang, and is doing it in stages, in compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said that DDC is assisted in the distribution by the Sarawak Welfare Department, Armed Forces, Rela, other related government agencies, the service centres of assemblymen and members of parliament and the relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This is contrary to the allegation by YB Chong (Chieng Jen) that the constituencies under the opposition ADUN (assemblymen) are being deprived and discriminated from this food assistance.

“As it was clearly spelt out by our Deputy Chief Minister and Food Supply Chain Sub-Committee chairman Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, the objective of this provision of essential food supply from the government is to make sure that whoever is entitled in all 82 constituencies, irrespective whether the areas are under the GPS or Opposition, will be provided with food assistance,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She was responding to Chong’s Facebook post dated April 7 that claimed the needy families in opposition-held constituencies did not receive essential food supply from the GPS government. Chong also accused GPS of politicising the matter.

Fatimah, who is the Food Supply Chain Sub-Committee deputy chairman, also informed that the name list submitted by Chong had been received and submitted to the DDC, and verification had been done accordingly, to ensure central coordination, proper implementation and to avoid duplication of target groups.

“As a matter of fact, the names submitted by YB Chong comprise individuals not only from Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa and Batu Lintang, but also beyond these four constituencies,” she said.

Fatimah explained that the Food Supply Chain Sub-Committee, which was set up on March 26, in making their decisions and recommendations, has always placed the people of Sarawak in their hearts and mind.

“It is the objective of this sub-committee to ensure that the needy in Sarawak – the households in the rural and remote areas, the urban poor and those without income due to the MCO – are supplied with essential food assistance during the MCO period.

“Thus, it is not right for YB Chong to accuse that the GPS government has politicised the supply of essential food items to the people in Sarawak,” she said.

She added that the budget for the supply of food was announced by the chief minister on March 29, and since then, machinery on the ground had been activated.

“As of today, all constituencies have started or some even have completed delivery of food supply to the target groups. It only took us less than a week to initiate this food assistance to those in need in Sarawak,” she said.