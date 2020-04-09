Dr Sim: PPE, medical supplies from China on its way to Sarawak’s shores

KUCHING: A cargo of 50 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies ordered by the Sarawak government from Shanghai, China is expected to arrive in Kuching today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said a specially chartered Airbus A330 aircraft carrying the cargo took off from Shanghai International Airport and is expected to arrive at Kuching International Airport at 3.45pm today.

Dr Sim explained that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved an allocation of RM10 million to acquire the much-needed PPE and medical supplies for frontliners involved in testing, diagnosing and treating patients for Covid-19.

He also mentioned the cargo will be unloaded to four 40 feet container trailers and three trucks when arriving at the airport.

Dr Sim also mentioned that the shipment was originally supposed to be here on April 1 but was delayed due to logistic issues.

He explained that because of this, the shipment had to be trucked from Qindgao, Shandong Province for a distance of 800km to Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

“(I) Would like to thank everyone for not just making the flight possible but also for the purchase of the very much needed PPE from China.

“Thank you very much to the Consulate General Of The People’s Republic Of China for facilitating with Shandong Provincial Government (one of three Friendship State with Sarawak), the Sarawak Health Department and the federal government agency to handle all the purchases.

“And (thanks to) CM Abg Jo for allocating RM10 million for the purchase of medical PPE to help all the government hospitals in Sarawak,” he said.

On March 23, Abang Johari had told a press conference in Kuching that the state government has decided to provide equipment for the protection of physicians on the frontlines of testing, diagnosing and treating patients at risk of Covid-19.

He had said this includes acquiring PPE and other supplies at a cost of RM10 million.