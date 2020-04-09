Duo detained for possessing fake pistol, violating MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Two men were detained by police for having an imitation pistol in their possession at a roadblock in front of the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex at Jalan Sulaman, here on Tuesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspects were detained by police at the roadblock around 3pm on April 7.

“During questioning, both suspects claimed that they were heading towards a relative’s house.

“Suspicious of duo’s action, police ordered them to come out of the vehicle for a routine check, before finding an imitation pistol at the trunk of the car.

“Both suspects, aged 19 and 25, were subsequently detained by police and taken to the Karamunsing police station for investigation,” he said, adding that both suspects had also violated the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The case will be investigated under Section 36(1) of the arms Act 1960, Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Section 3(1) of the Prevention and Control Of Infectious Disease (Measure Within The Infected Local Areas) Regulation 2020.4.8