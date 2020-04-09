Four public places, house of Covid-19 patient sanitised

KUCHING: Sanitisation works to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus were carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in four public places and one house belonging to a Covid-19 patient in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

The work started at Surau Darul Amin in Kampung Semariang Jaya at 9am, followed by Bintawa Hawker Centre, Bintawa Wet Market and the Third Mile Bazaar.

At Surau Darul Amin, sanitisation works were carried out inside and outside the surau, involving eight fire personnel and three representatives from the Ministry of Health.

In Bintawa, the operation involved 10 fire personnel, four Rela members and three representatives from the Ministry of Health, covering an area of 800 square metres.

At Third Mile Bazaar, ten blocks of shophouses were sanitised.

The operation involved eight fire personnel.

The operation also involved personnel from the respective district councils.

At the house belonging to a Covid-19 patient, the sanitisation work was carried out by five fire personnel starting at 2pm.

Sanitisation works have been carried out at 25 public markets, two supermarkets, 19 places of worship, 15 government buildings, eight housing areas, 11 public gathering areas, five buses, and one hotel since March 30.