Govt agencies contribute RM5.8 mln to Covid-19 Disaster Fund

KOTA KINABALU: Six state statutory bodies and government linked companies donated an accumulated sum of RM5.8 million to the Covid-19 Disaster Fund yesterday.

The agencies are Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC), Asian SupplyBase Sdn Bhd, Ranhill Powertron Sdn Bhd, Koperasi Pembangunan Desa, Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd and from the Yayasan Sabah Group.

The ceremony was held at the Sabah Government Administration Building (PPNS) and was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Later, at a press conference, Shafie said the contribution was meant to help the vulnerable people of Sabah.

He said that the amount would also help reduce the burden to meet the needs of frontliners involved in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Shafie said that the government had so far spent RM9 million to help Sabahan students and workers in West Malaysia.

He lamented that it was a challenge to be in touch with Sabahans working in West Malaysia because the state government has no idea where they reside and where they work.

He urged Sabahans in need of assistance to go to the Sabah Liaison Office in Ampang.

He added that about more than 30,000 Sabahans working in West Malaysia.

“With regard to our students there, we have the assistance from the Higher Education Ministry,” he said.

At the same time, he also said assistance had also been rendered to Sabahan students abroad, mentioning Egypt and Indonesia as among the few countries where they are studying.

Shafie also mentioned about assistance for mini bus drivers and taxi drivers, as well as the distribution of food aid right to the doorsteps of Sabahans in need.

“Irrespective of who they are, we will provide the assistance,” he said adding assistance too for farmers and fishermen as well as Sabahans in the Federal Territory of Labuan.