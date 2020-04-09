‘Learning from home gives kids routine, purpose during MCO’

KUCHING: Continuing education from home provides children a much needed routine and sense of purpose during the Movement Control Order (MCO), says Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the availability of technology, particularly for those living in towns and cities, has enabled students to study and do revisions via interactive lessons online as they continue to remain at home due to the extended school holidays brought about by the MCO.

“These initiatives of continuing education and learning from home during the MCO will definitely benefit the students in one way or another.

“It creates a sense of security amongst students when their teachers keep in touch and communicate with them even when schools are closed indefinitely,” she told The Borneo Post via WhatsApp yesterday.

She opined that interaction between teachers and students need not be entirely confined to school work.

“It can be about asking ‘How are you today?’. It gives students comfort knowing that their teacher cares for them,” she added.

Fatimah pointed out that learning from home requires a disciplined learner and that it was very important for parents to get involved as well.

“For younger children, parents’ involvement is needed not only to operate the gadget but also to guide, supervise and in some cases clarify tasks or exercises given by the teacher,” she said.

For those in rural settings, where poor internet access limits the opportunity to conduct interactive online lessons, Fatimah noted that teachers in these areas deliver homework, pre-recorded videos on specific subjects as well as other planned exercises via WhatsApp.

“I must congratulate the initiatives taken by teachers of some schools in urban and rural areas in reaching out to their students, in view of the long period of closure of schools due to the MCO,” she said.

She advised teachers to be very clear in their expectations and to relay these expectations to both students and parents in order for their efforts to be a success.

“The schedule and the subject matter must be well-planned. The tasks given however must be scaled down compared to what are normally given in the classroom,” she said.