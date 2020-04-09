LKL International secures second PPE order from Sarawak worth RM7.1 mln

KUCHING: Leading medical/healthcare beds, peripherals and accessories provider LKL International Bhd (LKL International) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LKL Advance Metaltech Sdn Bhd, secured a RM7.1 million order to supply PPE to the Sarawak State Health Department for the protection of healthcare personnel amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The PPE will be allocated to public hospitals under the Sarawak State Health Department and frontline healthcare personnel.

This is the group’s second order to Sarawak, following the first PPE supply contract secured from the Sarawak State Government on 25 March 2020 worth RM6.6 million.

Sarawak continued to record an uptrend in Covid-19 cases, with the number of confirmed cases in Sarawak climbing to 273 as at 6 April 2020 with 12 deaths in total, from 91 confirmed cases and 5 deaths as at 25 March 2020.

LKL International managing director Lim Kon Lian reaffirmed the group’s commitment towards supporting the nation’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak by ensuring its frontline healthcare personnel receive high quality PPE.

“We will continue to collaborate with various state agencies and private medical institutions to meet future requirements swiftly,” he said in a statement.

“In the meantime, we are also ready to address the surge in enquiries for PPE and other medical equipment. Our strong network built over decades and diverse portfolio of medical products enables us to provide valuable assistance to ensure hospitals and healthcare personnel are adequately supported.”

In line with the uptrend in Covid-19 cases, LKL International has reported a surge in enquiries for critical-care medical equipment and supplies such as hospital beds, patient monitors, ventilators, PPE, heat detectors, probe covers and portable ultrasound units.