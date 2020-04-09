Man walks 120km from KK to Kota Marudu

KOTA KINABALU: A man from Kampung Manggaris 2, Kota Marudu caught the attention of netizens for walking about 120km from Queen Elizabeth Hospital here to his hometown.

Alixson Mangundok, 34, who arrived in the state from Japan is taking extra precautions by isolating himself from his family, just in case he is carrying Covid-19.

“I arrived in KKIA on March 25 and slept at the airport because I was tired after some interview procedures at the Customs area. I went to Queen Elizabeth Hospital the next day for screening. I don’t have any symptoms, but I need to follow the procedures.

“I actually had my brother waiting for me at the airport that day, ready to fetch me, but I cannot risk [infecting]him. I decided to go to the hospital and planned to be quarantined in a government facility, because I cannot go home. My father is in his 80s, my mother is in her 70s. I cannot risk [infecting]them either,” he said.

After samples were taken from his nose, Alixson said he requested to be quarantined here because of the health conditions of his family members in the village.

However, after waiting for several hours he was told that the number of beds in the quarantine centre were limited, and they suggested he go home.

Since his mobile phone sim card had expired, he could not contact anyone.

He decided to walk in the late afternoon of March 26.

“I bought a ‘tapau’ (lunch box) at the hospital’s canteen and ate at the parking area. I started planning my journey, and decided to choose Jalan Lintas as my route.

“When I passed by the cemetery area near the Bomba station, I met a dog. It followed me along the way, protected me and made my journey more interesting.

He believed, the dog he named Cico was sent by God to him.

Before he flew here from Japan, he visited the famous dog Hachiko cemetery in Shibuya, because he loved dogs.

“It must be something from my visit because I wished for a safe journey there,” he said.

The Tobilung young man, who has been travelling hoping for a better life since he was 18, said walking is not that difficult for him, but unfortunately he was wearing a pair of ‘enjoy shoes’, which made his feet blister well before even arriving in Tuaran.

“There was a roadblock in Lintas, and another roadblock in Inanam where they asked why am I walking in the late evening. When I told them I want to go home, they couldn’t believe it was Kota Marudu.

They suggested for me to stay in a nearby hotel, but when I said I don’t have enough money, they understood and reminded me to be careful.

“I arrived in Telipok when it was dark and decided to sleep at the bus stop but the dog kept licking me, like telling me it is not safe there. I trusted the dog and walked about two hours and slept in Tuaran area.

“I passed four roadblocks, and at the fourth roadblock in Tuaran I was given a bottle of water by the policeman on duty, who also took my picture. I really want to meet him and hoping he can share the picture,” he said.

Alixson was thankful, as the policeman actually asked him to rest with them, and they would help him to hitchhike, but he was worried because he was still waiting for his results from the hospital.

“I started my journey very early on the 27th, stopping at many bus stops, walking with Cico without food and drink, but luckily there was a hut where people normally sell Sinalau Bakas (smoked wild boar) where I found clean water.

“Bukit Kelawat is the most challenging route because it goes uphill nonstop. I was thirsty, and I could see that Cico was hungry.

“Only after the long climbing and going down the hill, we found a small shop in Kota Belud area. I bought a bottle of orange flavoured drink and a can of sardine for Cico. I was not hungry because I was very tired, and I wanted to end the journey so bad,” he said.

On the second night, he decided to sleep in an abandoned hut on the roadside before the T-junction in Kota Belud, where Cico also slept.

He started his walk on the the third day as early as 5am, stopping to buy a drink for himself and another can of sardine for Cico in Kampung Taun Gusi – a few more villages before arriving in Kota Marudu.

When he arrived in Kampung Kawang (still in Kota Belud district), there was a funny story when he saw his brother driving a lorry. Alixson waved at him, but for some reason he did not recognise Alixson.

“I put my jacket on my head and walked slowly. I waved at my brother when I saw his lorry. I know he is on his way to work. I actually don’t know how to describe my feeling because I found it very funny when he waved at me without recognising.

“Apparently, his supervisor who saw me told my brother that I was walking alone with a dog in Kampung Pandasan. Yes. I already passed one kampung, when my brother came to ‘rescue’ me,” he said laughing, when interviewed by The Borneo Post, via telephone yesterday.

A van was sent to him at Kampung Pandasan, to allow him to drive alone with Cico – because he did not want to be near with his family before the results came out.

After 14 days, Alixon still has no idea about his results and is currently staying in a ‘sulap’ (farmhouse) of his father in the jungle.

He went to Kota Marudu Hospital yesterday after 14-days of self-quarantine for a second round of screening and hopes he can get the result as soon as possible.

As of yesterday, Alixson did not show any symptoms and is hoping for a negative result soon.

Alixon said he has been to a number of countries, going in and out as a tourist looking for job opportunities and experience – but this particular experience is special to him because it made him viral on social media.

“I have been to Singapore, Indonesia, China, Algeria, Korea, Qatar and Japan… and even blacklisted by the Australian government for overstaying. Each country gave me a different experience, but this one is going to be special because it was like walking alone in a ghost land where people are scared to go out. I only had Cico at my side,” he said.

After his story went viral, Cico’s owner contacted him.

“I was planning to keep Cico but the owner insisted on getting him back. Apperantly Cico’s name is Kutu,” he said.

Alixson said after the movement control order (MCO) period is over, he is ready to give Cico, or Kutu back to his owner.

“I will go back to Japan and work there for a while, and maybe Korea for a few months.

“But my dream is get a proper work pass to enter Australia because I love it there and the pay is high,” he said.

Asked whether he is interested to work in Sabah in the future, he replied “I hope there is more opportunity here in the future.”