MCO: RTD ready to assist police, MAF at all road blocks

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is ready to assist the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) at all road blocks during the Movement Control Order.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said in a statement that this was in line with the statement issued by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference today.

“With regard to this, RTD will liaise with PDRM on coordination of tasks and arrangement of personnel so that the planned operations comply with the stipulated guidelines (SOP).

“RTD is always committed to serving the community, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. – Bernama