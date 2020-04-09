‘No shortage of essential food items in Sarikei’

SARIKEI: There is no shortage of essential food items, including controlled items like rice, sugar, flour and cooking oil during the movement of control order (MCO) as stocks at both retail and wholesale outlets are at normal level.

Chief enforcement officer of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affair here, Mohamad Zawawi,

gave this assurance after obtaining the latest update on stocks from the retailers and wholesalers.

He said he had been carrying out inspections on all grocery outlets in both town and rural areas to ensure there is no shortage of essential items due to hoarding by traders taking advantage of the MCO to increase prices of goods.

He said stern action would be taken against any offenders under Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Price control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He said they have inspected 1,046 trading premises in the division, and had taken action against 61 traders who breached the Act, and collected RM7,200 in compound, and seized exhibits worth RM63,174.

He appealed to those who have information on hoarding and profiteering activities to call their hotline; 1-800-886-800; 084-657751(Sarikei); whatsapp 019-2794317; or portal e-aduan at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my