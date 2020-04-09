People ignore order, gather outside Safma fish market

KOTA KINABALU: Barely 24 hours after authorities had imposed a restriction on the public entering the Safma Fish Market, several people decided to ignore the order by gathering outside the fish market early yesterday morning.

Close to 100 people were seen standing outside the Safma Fish Market waiting impatiently for the gate to open at 6am.

The police had on April 7 issued an order to bar individuals from entering the market due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only wholesale fish traders are allowed at the Safma fish market during its operating hours between 6am and 6pm.

But it seems that such order had fallen on deaf ears as many people are still violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) and one meter social distancing.

Policemen were eventually called to help control the situation and dispersed the public from gathering outside the Safma market.

People who wish to buy fish can go to any of the six markets around the state capital located at Kota Kinabalu, Inanam, Lido, Sepanggar, Damai and Putatan.

Fortunately, yesterday’s incident went without any untoward incident.