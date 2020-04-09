PSB denies alleged link to Sarawak Governor

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has dismissed claims by a blog that the party was designed by the Governor of Sarawak to undermine the current leadership of the state government.

Its secretary general, George Lo, said the Governor of Sarawak had nothing to do with PSB and in politics in general, .

“Whilst PSB would be honoured to have the support of the Governor of Sarawak, we note that the office of the Governor is above politics,” he said in a press statement today in refuting the allegation in an article on the Sarawak Report blog which cited “concerned informants within Sarawak’s GPS component parties”.

Lo added: “Whoever the informants in GPS are that has claimed that the Governor of Sarawak is behind PSB clearly has no respect for the Governor’s office and has a political agenda or ill motive to scandalise the Governor, knowing full well that the Governor is in no position to defend against such malicious attack.”

He said the GPS informants “are plainly worried by the overwhelming support for PSB from people across the length and breadth of Sarawak including people from all walks of life”.

Such fear, he said, had motivated the GPS informants to try to tarnish the reputation of the Governor of Sarawak and PSB.

“PSB states categorically and unequivocally that the Governor is in no way connected to or otherwise providing support for PSB,” he emphasised.