PSB’s doors open to all Sarawakians, even those from other parties

KUCHING: The door to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) remains open to all Sarawakians keen on fighting for equality and justice for everyone in the state, said PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“We would like to state that PSB’s doors are open to any Sarawakian who share our vision and mission and who are willing to fight for equality and justice for all communities in Sarawak,” he said in a press statement here today.

Wong added: “This includes members of all parties across the political divide, including members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“In fact, we have overtures from members of various parties including PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu),” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

The statement was issued following a recent report by Sarawak Report that indicated that former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Baru Bian and his remaining supporters within PKR were set to join PSB.