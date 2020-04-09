Purnama Hotel houses 6 PUI cases

LIMBANG: Purnama Hotel here which serves as the district quarantine centre is ‘home’ to six people entering Sarawak through Limbang.

Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the hotel had agreed to serve as a quarantine centre in this district.

“It has been turned into a temporary quarantine centre for persons-under-investigation (PUI) for14 days,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“The hotel meets the criteria as a quarantine centre that separates PUI from the public as it has separate rooms with bathroom facilities,” he added.

On another subject, he said Bukit Kota and Batu Danau service centres had

received food assistance for distribution to the people affected by the movement control order.

“About 9,000 households in the district including those in urban centres have received the food items distributed by the District Disaster Management Committee, Limbang Parliamentary Service Centre and Bukit Kota and Batu Danau service centres,” he said.