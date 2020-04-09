Samling delivers medical supplies to Miri Hospital, to fly in tonnes more

MIRI: Samling Group of Companies yesterday announced that it will be flying in between eight to 10 tonnes of medical equipment and supplies to help the state in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first batch, which has already arrived, will be donated to hospitals in Miri, Bintulu, Sarikei, Lawas as well as other nearby hospitals and clinics, said Group CEO Lawrence Chia.

“The supplies include real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine which is needed to trace Covid-19’s genetic material, as well as some hazardous material suits for medical workers,” he said, when presenting the PCR machine and other supplies to Miri Hospital yesterday.

The equipment will enable Miri Hospital to carry out PCR tests around the clock starting next week instead of having to wait between 48 and 72 hours for results from Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching, he added.

Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong in receiving the donation thanked the company for its contribution in assisting the hospital set up the molecular laboratory in response to the challenges faced in combating Covid-19.

The project included upgrading the existing laboratory into a molecular laboratory with a donation that included medical-grade refrigerator, freezers, bio-safety cabinet, thermocycler, centrifuge and other accessories that qualify a fully functional PCR facility.

Miri Hospital has sent its specialists and staff for training in Kuching to equip themselves to perform PCR tests, and the lab is expected to be functional by next week.

Chia said the donation of medical supplies including a large quantity of surgical masks, body suits and thermometers, will be brought in using cargo plane.

“Samling is always looking for ways to relieve shortages of much-needed medical supplies in our hospitals. We are doing everything that is humanly possible to secure as much medical supplies as we can,” he added.

On hand to witness the handing-over were state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, Samling representatives Troy Yaw, Yap Fui Fook and Chan Kuet Ming, and Deputy Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf representing the divisional disaster management committee.