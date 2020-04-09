Several Tawau roads closed to contain spread of Covid-19

TAWAU: Tawau District Police Headquarters (PDRM) will close several roads (24 hours) leading into town starting today (Apr 9) at 2pm.

District police chief ACP Peter AK Umbuas said the roads involved are North Road traffic lights where the road leading into town to the Salleh Road traffic detour will be closed.

Other roads that will be closed are Salleh Road intersection junction to Dominic Road, Mawar Road at Telekom traffic lights, Kuhara Road going into town to the traffic lights at Apas Road and Belunu Road and Apas Road entrance to town at Damai Road traffic lights, he said yesterday.

Also to be closed are the road entrance to Megah Jaya and Perdana Square Road from Apas Road.

Peter said the additional road closures are intended to tighten the Movement Control Order (MCO) level 2 to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

He added earlier into the MCO, four roadblocks were set up on March 21 for the first MCO.

For MCO Level 2, Tawau District Police Headquarters carried out the addition of two MCO from April 4 and April 7 at three locations.

As of yesterday, under the administration of Tawau IPD, there are nine locations since March 21, which are Kalabakan Road Check Point, KM 50 Check Point, Mile 2 1/2 Apas Road, Jambatan Putih Junction and on April 4 at Tiku Road, Tanjung Batu Road, on April 7 at Tawau Lama Road/ Kg Titingan traffic circle, Kuhara Road and North Road/Old Airport traffic circle.