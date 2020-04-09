Tiong hands over medical supplies to Bintulu Hospital

BINTULU: Frontliners at Bintulu Hospital yesterday received medical supplies purchased through funds raised by the service centre of Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong, who handed over the supplies, said it was his way to show appreciation to those who have been fighting against Covid-19 for the past weeks.

“We all know it wasn’t going to be easy, this fight to cure Malaysia of Covid-19.

“Our brothers and sisters in the police knew enforcing the Movement Control Order would be tough.

“Our friends in the medical service know any mistake will be too high a price,” he said.

He said after weeks of liaising with China to procure hundreds of thousands of surgical masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), face shields and surgical stockings, as well as checking their quality and making sure logistics and Customs are well-handled, the items finally arrived here via Guangzhou.

“We are all together in this fight.

“A bit of struggle during this time will not be too much to pay.

“My deepest gratitude and thanks to everyone who helped in this effort,” said Tiong.

On hand to receive the items was Bintulu Hospital director Dr Davis Johnraj.

The items comprised 20,000 surgical masks, 500 PPE, 1,000 face shields and 1,000 surgical stockings.

Meanwhile, Tiong said his service centre has also distributed essential supplies to the needy and also single mothers in Bintulu.

The items consist of rice, cooking oil, canned food, biscuits, coffee, tea and other basic needs to help ease their burden during this period, he added.