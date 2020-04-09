Tiong: Second batch of PPE to be distributed to Sibu Hospital, SDMC

BINTULU: The second batch of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be distributed to Sibu Hospital and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to help the frontliners fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and boost their morale, says Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the first batch of medical supplies were delivered to Bintulu Hospital, the armed forces, police and other frontliners on Wednesday.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund is progressing well, making sure the medical supplies are sent to Sibu and Kuching this morning,” he said in a press statement today.

He said the items, which are now on the way to reach their destinations within two days time include 30,000 face masks, 700 protective medical suits, 1,500 face shields, and 1,500 shoe covers for Sibu Hospital.

For Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, he said they will receive 80,000 face masks, 2,500 protective medical suits, 3,000 face shields, and 3,000 shoe covers.

Tiong said once these items reached their destination safely, they should do much to bring relief to the frontliners.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a public health crisis that can only be surmounted when our people across the nation face it together.

“At this time, it is vital for us to put our personal agenda aside and pool our resources to strengthen our mitigation and prevention programme in a spirit of teamwork to overcome greater difficulties than a single one of us can manage,” said the Progressive Democractic Party (PDP) president.

He added that although they had encountered some obstacles and setbacks while arranging for the transportation of these medical supplies, including cumbersome and complex procedures during the importation process, it is all worth it if they can support the frontliners.

“I am eternally grateful to all who have assisted in this process, both in China and in Malaysia.

“The mutual cooperation and coordination between us had resulted in this good deed coming to fruition and the best embodiment of Malaysia’s close friendship with China,” he said.

While this pandemic has seriously affected the economy and trade of many countries, Tiong pointed out that it has also unleashed a sense of community and mutual cooperation among the people to help each get through the struggle.

“I do hope that more people will unite in the coming days to give our frontliners the best, most practical help they can manage.

“Support also includes complying with the movement control order’s requirements such as limited movement, practising good hygiene and being truthful about our medical histories during screening,” Tiong said.