Traders defying ban on bazaars to lose trading licence

LIMBANG: Traders who do not abide by the state government’s directive not to hold Ramadan and Gawai bazaars will face the withdrawal of their trading licences.

Limbang District Council (LDC) Walikota Sufian Mohat said the council’s enforcement unit will work closely with the police to enforce the directives.

“Offenders also risk having their goods confiscated,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Sufian pointed out Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg recently said Ramadan and Gawai bazaars would not be held throughout Sarawak this year due to Covid-19.

“In line with the directive, LDC will not issue any permit to operate the bazaars anywhere under the council’s jurisdiction including in Tedungan and Medamit.

“Notice on the ban on the operation of the bazaar will be issued tomorrow (today),” he said.

However, he said LDC fully supported traders doing their business from home, taking advantage of online trading or E-bazaar, in an effort to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

“E-bazaar is the latest business trend that is gaining popularity and profitability if traders are leveraging on the use of technology.

“This new way of doing business is more effective and more responsive than the conventional method,” he said.

Currently, LDC has 150 registered Ramadan bazaar traders and 50 registered Gawai bazaar traders.