US records 1,965 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, worst number during pandemic — university

WASHINGTON: The number of people who have died of the coronavirus in the United States within the past 24 hours, has risen by 1,965, which is the worst number since the start of the pandemic, Sputnik news agency quoted Johns Hopkins University as saying.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the United States has reached 14,768.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States stands now at 431,838, with over 23,000 people having recovered.

The World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 88,000 fatalities, according to the same university. – Bernama