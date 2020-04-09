Villager claims told to get food aid from opposition

MIRI: A longhouse resident has allegedly claimed that he was told to seek help from the opposition, when applying for food aid from the officer of a state elected representative.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat National women’s exco committee member Zulhaidah Suboh claimed the villager told her that he had initially sought aid from the area’s member of parliament but was referred to the local assemblyperson.

“But he was informed to get (the aid) from the opposition,” she claimed.

Zulhaidah pointed out that the food aid is funded by the taxpayer and all Sarawakians have the right to receive it regardless of their political affiliation.

“Assistance should be provided with fairness even if some of the people did not choose GPS, Umno, PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) or PKR,” she said.

Zulhaidah claimed it was unfortunate that the aid had been politicised.

“The aid distributed by the government must be given to all in the community and any irresponsible attitude and mistreatment of the people must be avoided,” she said.

Zulhaidah, who is PKR Sibuti women’s chief, said she has presented aid to Sibuti folk over the past week and will continue to meet the people.

She urged Sibuti folk to stay safe at home and follow the government’s directives under the MCO to stop the spread of Covid-19.

She also called on them to wear protective masks and gloves when going out to sea or tending to their farms.