Weida donates for relief of Covid-19

KUCHING: Weida Group of Companies (Weida) has come forward to make several contributions to various authorities under the Sarawak government to help combat the Covid-19 situation in the state.

As a Sarawakian entity, Weida made the contributions of RM1 million to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) for their usage as deemed fit by the committee, and RM106,725 worth of medical equipment chosen by and specifically for Sarawak General Hospital.

It also donated RM300,000 which will be split equally amongst six local authorities in the state; namely Kuching South City Council, Kuching North City Commission, Padawan Municipal Council, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council, Miri City Council and Sibu Municipal Council.

Weida group executive chairman Dato Lee Choon Chin handed over the contributions to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in a simple ceremony which was also witnessed by Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The group in a statement said as a corporate citizen equally affected by this global pandemic, it feels strongly of the need to assist and complement the efforts of the state government and frontliners wherever possible to mitigate the perils Sarawak is now experiencing.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to play their respective roles in both combating the virus itself, and to mitigate the socioeconomic side-effects of this invisible killer.

“This is especially so when such adversity has reached the shores of our beloved Sarawak,” it said.

It added that it will leave the funds in the good hands of the state’s respective capable leaders in JPBN and local authorities to optimally use its contributions as deemed fit.

Weida also hopes that JPBN will keep the rural communities in mind when utilising its contribution in view that these communities would also be affected by the pandemic.