When going gets tough, Lucas gets going

SIBU: Distance runner Lucas Wong Sie Hong is not too disappointed with the postponement of the Johor Malaysia Games (Sukma).

The 18-year-old student of SMK Sacred Heart would rather see it as having more time to prepare for the 3,000m steeplechase, his favourite event.

“Hopefully, I will be able to bring back the gold medal and the glory for the state when it matters most,” he said.

The 2020 Sukma was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“In a way, obviously, it is disappointing as I am raring and ready to go but on the flick side, I am glad it has been postponed as the safety of the athletes should never be compromised,” he added.

His last competition was the Sarawak Inter-Division Schools Track & Field Championships held in Sarikei early last month when he returned with two gold medals.

He will represent the state in the upcoming MSSM National Schools Meet.

In Sarikei he was timed at 6min 41.3sec to win the 2,000m steeplechase for Boy’s Under-18. The MSSM record is 6:16.9sec.

His winning time in the 3,000m was 9min 47.8sec while the MSSM record stands at 8:55.9sec.

Lucas clocked a personal best of 10min 37sec in the 3,000m steeplechase at December 2019 Sarawak Games (Suksar).

The youngster is determined to ensure that Covid-19 and postponements do not get in his way.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) may have gone into effect since March 18 but Lucas has not let up his training programme.

“I am still running everyday in front of my house, just trying to forget about this crisis,’ he said.

Typically, he spends about 45 minutes to an hour jogging, light muscle training, stretching and jumping.

“As far as the preparation for my events are concerned, there is no slowing down. Running is an endurance sport that requires consistent practice and a day without running may affect my overall performance,” he explained.

He also wants to be fully prepared as competition may resume any time once the Covid-19 situation improves.

His daily routine is based on training procedures and guidelines provided by Ling Yien Ming, his cross country running coach since Form One.

“The situation now is really a test for everyone and everyone needs to stay strong and get through this,” Lucas said.