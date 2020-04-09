Your future starts with UNITAR – Asia’s first five star online international university

UNITAR International University is Asia’s first QS five-star rated university for online learning, and Southeast Asia’s first virtual university. In a move to strengthen its leadership position, it has opened new centres in Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, and Kuching in Sarawak.

UNITAR is renowned for unrivalled accessibility via its unique delivery of face-to-face or online learning, or a hybrid of both. The unique delivery methods and other assistance that help students overcome financial, geographical and personal obstacles, has empowered all Malaysians, from school leavers to working professionals, with easier access to higher education.

As part of UNITAR’s Covid-19 Financial Aid, students applying to UNITAR in the April intake are entitled to the nationwide ‘Zero Fee Bursary’ initiative, whereby the balance tuition fees not covered by the PTPTN Loan will be absorbed by UNITAR. This essentially means apart from repaying the PTPTN Loan once they graduate, students will not have to pay any fees for their programmes, including Foundation courses. Students studying in Sabah and Sarawak centres will also be entitled to cost of living allowances, mobility allowances and a tablet to ensure a smoother learning experience. All these are only applicable to those who belong to the low-income B40 segment.

To acclimatise the public and potential students with UNITAR’s unique delivery, the institution is offering a free five-day online lesson on Design Thinking in April 2020. The course has a total of up to six hours over five days and is open to the public.

Meanwhile, all courses under the April 2020 intake are eligible for a ‘One-Month Zero Commitment’ trial. This allows students to expose themselves to online learning for the first month. Fees are only applicable if the student decides to continue with the course from the second month on. After the first month, students can opt to continue with the online platform, or switch to conventional learning.

Courses available in Sabah include Foundation in Management, Diploma in Business Administration, Diploma in Early Childhood Education, Bachelor of Education (Hons), Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood Management) (Hons) and Bachelor of Hospitality Management (Hons). Courses in Sarawak include Foundation in Management, Bachelor in Management (Hons) and Diploma in Early Childhood Education. Students may also opt for other courses offered by the main campus in West Malaysia, classes of which will be conducted online. including the highly sought after Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. UNITAR prides itself in being an affordable and premier institute of higher learning with the aim of providing the most accessible path to an education that changes not just students’ lives but those of their families, while affecting positive changes to the community, country and the world.

UNITAR Chief Executive Officer Puvan Balachandran said the expansion to Borneo further strengthened UNITAR’s growing reputation as a viable institute of higher learning. “UNITAR has always been an affordable and premier institute of higher learning with the aim of providing the most accessible path to an education for many of our young Malaysians, via online, face-to-face and blended learning,” he added.

UNITAR vice-chancellor Professor Dr Noor Raihan Ab Hamid also hailed the QS 5-star rating milestone achieved by the university, adding the prestigious benchmark is yet another indication that UNITAR’s unique online education model infused with high standards of excellence, are being recognized internationally. She added that UNITAR students gain the ability to interact and collaborate with peers, lecturers and industry on various technology forums, making them highly employable.

Hailed as the ‘University for All’, UNITAR’s programmes are uniquely designed to equip its students with the qualities of C.A.R.E – Collaborative, Adaptive, Reflective, Entrepreneurial. These are important skills that prepare graduates for the working world, and enhance employability.

