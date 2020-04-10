73 individuals compounded RM1,000, 14 arrested for flouting MCO – Sarawak Deputy CP

KUCHING: The Sarawak police have issued a total of 73 compound notices to individuals who have defied the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am on Apr 9 and 8am today.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement today said Padawan recorded the highest number of offenders with 22 compounds being issued within those 24 hours.

This is followed by Kuching (19), Sibu (12), Sarikei (8), Kota Samarahan (3), Bau (3), Saratok (2), Simunjan (1), Kapit (1), Kanowit (1) and Matu Daro (1).

All of them are now required to pay the RM1,000 compound at the Health Ministry office within two weeks or request for trial.

“Police also arrested a total of 14 suspects in certain districts which have yet to receive their compound booklets,” said Dev.

He revealed that seven suspects were arrested in Betong followed by Limbang (4), Miri (1), Sibu (1) and Kanowit (1).

Within the same 24 hour period, a total of 33 suspects have also been charged in court under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

He added that 30 of the accused have pleaded guilty, while one pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A warrant of arrest has also been issued against two suspects who have failed to appear in court for the charges.

Six of the accused were sent to jail, 21 were fined and three are still awaiting their probation report as they are minors (15 to 20 years-old).

Since the start of the MCO on March 18, the Sarawak police have arrested a total of 526 suspects and issued a total of 80 compound notices beginning April 9.