BSN waives two per cent interest for BSN Micro-i Kredit

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has waived the two per cent interest for its BSN Micro-i Kredit Prihatin financing scheme for micro-enterprises impacted by the Covid-19 epidemic.

BSN chief executive officer Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani said the move was in support of the government’s initiatives to help alleviate the financial burden on small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“As one of the significant contributors to the country’s economy, BSN hopes that the SMEs will take advantage of this opportunity to remain sustainable in the light of the current economic challenges,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Under the BSN Micro-i Kredit Prihatin scheme, each micro-entrepreneur will be able to borrow a maximum of RM75,000, for a loan/financing period of between one year to 5.5 years.

To be eligible for the financing scheme, the micro-enterprise would have to be owned by a Malaysian and been in business for no less than six months.

Those who wish to apply for the scheme will have to supply the necessary documents such as the company’s registration certificate with the Companies Commission of Malaysia, a copy of the directors’ identification cards and bank statements for the last three months.

Yunos also reminded members of the public that the application must only be done through BSN, and to be wary of scammers pretending to be BSN officers. — Bernama