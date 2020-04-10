Chief Minister suggests going cashless, using Sarawak Pay to curb spread of Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawakians are urged to go cashless to minimise contact with physical cash in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In making this call today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said over 15,000 merchants throughout Sarawak were already accepting Sarawak Pay.

“Almost all prominent supermarkets throughout Sarawak like Everrise, Everwin, H&L, LePaPa, Ta Kiong, E-Mart, BS Supermarekt, CS Market, Unaco and even Doremon in Sarikei and Hong Guan Mini Market in Kapit are accepting Sarawak Pay.

“Therefore, I would encourage everyone to go cashless and help us minimise contact with physical cash, thus reducing the chances of Covid-19 virus transmissions,” he said at a press conference held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Abang Johari stressed that Sarawak Pay “is giving cash backs for all your transactions”.

He cited Ani’s Laksa Sarawak at Kampung No.6 in Satok here as an example, as they now accepted Sarawak Pay.

According to her, the proprietor also uses Sarawak Pay to buy laksa ingredients at supermarkets nearby and receives cash rebates for her transactions.

“So far, there are over 250,000 Sarawak Pay users and growing. I hope one day, all Sarawakians will go cashless,” enthused the Chief Minister.

Despite that, Abang Johari said the government did not forget those outside the Internet coverage who may not have easy access to Sarawak Pay.

“Especially those registered petty traders with Fama (Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority) and Department of Agriculture (DoA) in the rural areas, they will be given cash vouchers,” he added.