Chong calls for more efficient distribution of food aid by Welfare Dept

KUCHING: DAP Sarawak Chairman Chong Chieng Jen has called on the state Social Welfare Department (SWD) to improve its efficiency in distribution of food to the needy.

He said he was informed by his special assistant Michael Kong of the plight faced by families in Kampung Stampin, BDC who have not received the special food aid by the state government despite writing to SWD earlier this month.

“On April 2, the Kampung Stampin Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) wrote to the Social Welfare Department to highlight the needs of the 110 household within their community. These people are contract workers and earn a living by way of daily wages.

“They waited till April 8 and regrettably, no assistance has been extended by the department. They then contacted Michael for help,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In view of the difficulty these families are facing particularly with their income badly affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), Chong and his team from DAP Bandar Kuching and Stampin Service Centres took swift action by arranging for essential food items to be delivered to them yesterday.

“The food was delivered to the community hall of Kampung Stampin and their community committee will distribute them to the 110 applicant families,” said the Stampin MP.