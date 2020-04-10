CM: No immediate need to utilise Sarawak’s state reserves, contingency funds available

KUCHING: There is no need for the Sarawak government to dig into the State Reserves of RM31 billion yet as it can still rely on its contingency funds in tackling the woes caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“At the moment, we have enough. So we don’t need to touch the reserve yet,” he said in response to a question during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government will look into the need of utilising the State Reserve, only if it was necessary.

He added that the state government had earlier announced financial assistance for frontliners to combat Covid-19.

According to him, all the assistance packages which have been announced are made available through the Contingency Fund approved in the 2020 Budget.