CM: Sarawak will go along with MCO extension to April 28

KUCHING: Sarawak will adhere to the decision to extend the Movement Control Order (MCO) to April 28 as announced by the federal government, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We will obey what was announced (MCO extension) by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin so that the Covid-19 situation in the country can be brought under control,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after introducing the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package 2.0, Abang Johari said the MCO extension will ensure that the nation’s efforts in overcoming Covid-19 would not go to waste.

Initially supposed to end on April 14, Muhyiddin announced during a live broadcast today that the MCO will be further extended to allow medical workers to contain the outbreak.

Although Covid-19 infections appeared to be at a stable stage currently in the country, Muhyiddin stressed that such an extension was necessary to ensure that the virus was completely eradicated in the country.