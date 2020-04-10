Covid-19: Kuantan new red zone, total now 24

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuantan district in Pahang is the latest to be declared a red zone, bringing the total number of red zones in the country to 24 as of noon yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health’s National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

In an infographic shared via MOH official social media platforms yesterday, the district has recorded 43 positive cases of Covid-19.

Also listed as red zones are Cheras, Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur; Sepang, Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak and Klang (Selangor); Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru and Kluang (Johor) as well as Seremban and Rembau (Negeri Sembilan).

Putrajaya; Hilir Perak and Kinta (Perak); Jasin (Melaka); Kota Bharu (Kelantan); Jerantut (Pahang); Tawau (Sabah); as well as Kuching and Kota Samarahan (Sarawak).

The country’s Covid-19 cases are broken up into four categories: Green (no cases); Yellow (1-19 cases), Orange (20 to 40 cases) and Red (41 cases and above).

Meanwhile, Lembah Pantai district still has the highest positive cases at 417, while Hulu Langat and Petaling recorded 361 and 318 cases, respectively.

Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases with 1,078 cases, while Perlis remained the lowest with 17 cases. — Bernama