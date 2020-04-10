Covid-19: Sarawak records 15 new positive cases, total at 327

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded 15 new positive cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 327 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat’s press statement, of that figure, 14 are being treated at Sarawak General Hospital, with one at Bintulu Hospital.

“The state also recorded a total of 254 new of person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, bringing the total number of PUI cases to date to 2,259 cases,” the statement read.

“From the total, 1,696 have been tested negative while another 327 samples are still awaiting laboratory test results.”

Of that figure, Kuching registered the highest new PUI cases at 194, followed by Samarahan (16), Bau (11), Simunjan (11), Serian (6), Bintulu (5), Belaga (4), Miri (4), Lubok Antu (1), Betong (1) and Kapit (1).