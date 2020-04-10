‘Cracking down on illicit trade of tobacco will beef up govt coffer’

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to continuously crack-down on the still rampant illicit trade supply chain of tobacco despite the travel restrictions, Movement Control Order (MCO) and tighter scrutiny by enforcement agencies will help to beef up the government’s coffer.

Retail and Trade Brand Advocacy (RTBA) said both the Health Ministry and Royal Malaysian Police have acknowledged the current situation and vowed to crack down hard on the online sale of illicit tobacco, which is clearly a move in the right direction.

It said illicit tobacco trade can be crippled permanently by further strengthening vulnerable border points, increasing international cooperation and cross border intelligence sharing as well as implementing demand-driven solutions that address the price gap between legal and illicit tobacco.

“Taking out this illicit trade segment once and for all will immediately put RM5 billion per year back into the Malaysian government’s coffers,” RTBA’s managing director Heath Michael said in a statement yesterday.

He opined the RM5 billion can fund 50 per cent of the RM10 billion stimulus package for small-medium-enterprises (PRIHATIN Tambahan) that was announced by the government recently.

Elaborating on the presence of illicit trade supply chain, he said, it was based on the feedback from industries and enforcement agencies about syndicates and perpetrators utilising innovative ways to circumvent the more intense spotlight cast by the authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The syndicates have intensified their use of e-Commerce and social media platforms along with e-Hailing and courier services to meet the heightened demand,” he said.

This trend is worrying as it defeats the national health agenda to encourage Malaysians to quit smoking during MCO while extending the government’s loss of revenue, Michael added. His comments were in conjunction with the launch of the RTBA’s “Illicit Tobacco in the Asia-Pacific Region: Causes and Solutions” report yesterday.

Malaysia along with China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, has been identified as the lead vector in the spread of illegal tobacco throughout the region.

RTBA has found that illicit tobacco, primarily manufactured in China, are shipped into Malaysia before being distributed across the rest of Asia and further destinations, including Australia.

“We expect this trans- national supply chain to remain intact as multinational organised crime find clever ways to export and import illicit cigarettes during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Michael explained.

Illicit trade of tobacco continues to cause substantial revenue loss for governments and legitimate businesses in the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

“In terms of revenue alone, total tax loss estimated across 19 monitored markets in the region was over US$5.8 billion (RM25.3 billion) in 2017, with nearly 50 per cent of this occurring in just two markets; Australia and Malaysia,” Michael said, quoting from the report. — Bernama