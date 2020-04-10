Do not discriminate against Covid-19 patients, families

KOTA KINABALU: The community should do not discriminate against the Covid-19 patients and their families, urged Health Department director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She reminded that Covid-19 is not a virus that is picky when it comes to its victim.

“Anyone can get it,” she said.

She added that likewise, those who contracted Covid-19 do not ask to be infected.

“No one wants to be sick,” she said.

Hence, Dr Christina urged communities with members who had been ordered to undergo home quarantine due to Covid-19 to not stigmatise them further.

“We must have a sense of responsibility and emphatise with them because who knows, we may get infected one day. We too don’t want to be discriminated against by other people,” she said.

However, when those ordered to undergo home quarantine were discriminated by those around them, Dr Christina said that they would be removed from that community and placed at the quarantine centre where they can undergo the quarantine process peacefully, free from disturbance.

She said this when asked about the newly set up quarantine centre in Keningau.

She added there was a need to set up quarantine centres in villages.

At the same time, she also said that the quarantine centres were necessary because some people who had been ordered to undergo home quarantine cannot sit still and continue to move about in the public domain.

“For some reason, they cannot comply with the home quarantine. Hence, we put them at these centres where their movement is controlled,” she said.

Dr Christina explained that the quarantine period is tedious, taking a minimum of 14 days before those suspected to have been infected could be released, or otherwise.

Prior to speaking to the media, Dr Christina attended the handing over of face masks by the Ma Zhong Friendship Association Sabah president, Dr Oh Ei Sun to Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Frankie Poon.

Also present to witness the event was Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide.