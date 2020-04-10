Dr Annuar: 600 Covid-19 tests carried out in Sibu Hospital since availability of PCR machine

SIBU: Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technology Research Dr Annuar Rapaee revealed today that more than 600 Covid-19 tests have been conducted at Sibu Hospital since March 28.

He said Sibu Hospital had increased its testing capabilities after receiving a Polymerase Chain Reaction (real time PCR) machine on March 27.

The machine was donated by a local private company.

“The PCR machine, which was donated by the local company, has enabled more tests to be run for Covid-19 for those in Sibu and nearby Sibu.

“So far, Sibu Hospital has conducted more than 600 Covid-19 tests since March 28,” he wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

According to him, the tests were done at the Clinical Research Laboratory at Sibu Hospital by the Clinical Research Centre (CRC) and Pathology Department Staff.

During the handing over of the machine recently, Dr Annuar told reporters that the state government also purchased 200 test kits of reagent which can test 16,000 specimens.

With the machine and test kits, Sibu Hospital now has the capabilities to carry out Covid-19 tests without having to send samples to Kuching.

He said with the availability of the machine, the test results could be known in one day.