DUN one-day sitting rescheduled to Apr 21, says CM

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today that the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will carry on with its one-day sitting rescheduled for April 21 even with the Movement Control Order (MCO) extended.

He said during the a press conference held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here that the Sarawak government had to adhere to the Sarawak State Constitution.

“We have to comply with our (State) Constitution, so we must have it (DUN sitting) and it has been changed to April 21,” he said.

Prior to the conference, the DUN Secretariat had fixed April 16 for the one-day sitting.