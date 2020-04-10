Fine, jail, community service for 10 MCO violators

KOTA KINABALU: Four people, including an American man, were fined while two other men were jailed and four others received compulsory attendance order (CAO) for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

All the 10 accused pleaded guilty before Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles to separate charges under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM1,000 or a jail term of up to six months or both, upon conviction.

In the first case, 22-year-old Siti Aisah Mohd Osman was fined RM800, in default, two months in jail for defying the MCO by moving from Kampung Likas here to a convenience shop, which was located more than 10 kilometres away, at night time without a written permission.

She was arrested in front of a shop in Lido here at 12.21am on April 6.

In the second case, Regina Ho Su Fui, 30, and her American male friend, Marcus Jean Francois, 28, were fined RM500, in default, a month’s jail each for committing a similar offence by jogging at Taman Padi View in Penampang at 5.20pm on April 2.

Regina and Marcus, who admitted to a joint charge, were represented by counsel Ram Singh.

Meanwhile, in the third case involving 31-year-old jobless, Yusuf Hasan was fined RM500, in default, one month’s jail for moving from Kampung Suag Parai in Manggatal to Jalan UMS at 11.50pm on April 7.

He was jointly charged with Elisen Abdul Rasan, 39, and Harfan Haryadie, 27, who received a week’s jail and three months of CAO, respectively.

The court also ordered Yusuf, who has no identification card, and Elisen, who is an IMM13 holder, to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving their sentences.

Another man, Mohd Khairul Ghani, 22, was sentenced to two weeks in jail for moving from Kampung Sembulan to a hostel in Jalan Gaya here at 11.30 pm on April 7.

For another three men, Rahmdan Abdul Aziz @ Salem, 35, Faizal Halim, 40, and Mohd Akhbar Busra, 36, they received three months of CAO for moving into infected areas at night time for purposes unlisted under the MCO.

Rahmdan and Faizal were arrested in front of a shop in Lorong Inanam at 7.20pm on April 7 while Mohd Akhbar was detained at Lintasan Daesoka in Jalan Gaya here at 12.15am on April 8.

The three accused had to carry out four hours of community service daily under the CAO period failing which they will be jailed for three months.

Deputy public prosecutor Rustam Sanip and prosecuting officer Inspector Lim Swee Beng prosecuted the cases.